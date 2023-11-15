Biden Slams Trump for Echoing Nazis With ‘Vermin’ Remark
SOUNDS FAMILIAR
President Joe Biden admonished his 2024 rival Donald Trump on Tuesday night for using rhetoric which Biden said was reminiscent of language used by the Nazis. The Republican frontrunner recently told a rally he would “root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.” At a fundraiser in San Francisco, Biden criticized the remarks. “Trump has said if he returns to office he’s gonna go after all those who oppose him and wipe out what he called the ‘vermin...in America’... it echoes language you heard in Nazi Germany in the 30s. It isn’t even the first time.” Biden similarly criticized another Trump comment about illegal immigrants, in which Trump said they are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said comparing Trump to Nazis was “ridiculous,” adding that those who made such comparisons will be “crushed” when Trump retakes the White House.