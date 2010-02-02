Biden Talks About Avatar
Biden, who we've honestly always considered a Hurt Locker man ourselves (maybe Inglourious Basterds if he's feeling cheeky), officially–but not entirely coherently–joined Team Blue when he threw his support behind Oscar hopeful Avatar on MSNBC Tuesday. What's Na'avi for "huh"?
