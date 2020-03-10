Biden Tells Detroit Auto Worker He’s ‘Full of Shit’ During Heated Exchange Over Gun Policy

Read it at Twitter
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told a pro-gun auto plant worker on Tuesday that he is “full of shit” for saying that Biden is “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” Biden told the worker who confronted him at an auto plant in Detroit that he “supports the Second Amendment,” adding, “If you yell ‘fire,’ that’s not free speech…I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon. I’m not taking your gun away at all. Do you need 100 rounds?” The worker, wearing a hard hat, accused the former vice president of threatening to “take our guns away,” which he said he heard on a “viral video.” Biden quickly snapped back at him, asserting that he “did not say that” and called the accusation a lie.