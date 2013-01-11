Biden to Meet Video-Game Industry

Will there be some test playing of Call of Duty? Joe Biden will turn to the videogame industry Friday to examine the cultural forces that may contribute to violent behavior in the latest meeting of the vice president’s task force that will present recommendations to President Obama next week to prevent gun violence. On Thursday, Biden spent more than 90 minutes in a closed-door meeting with leaders of the NRA, which was described as open and frank discussion—but neither side showed any sign of budging on the issue. Biden also met with representatives from the entertainment industry, including Comcast and the Motion Picture Association of America, on Thursday. Biden said he will present his thoughts from the task force to the president Tuesday.