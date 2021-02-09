Biden to Purge Leftover Trump-Picked U.S. Attorneys, Says Report
THERE’S THE DOOR
The Biden administration’s task of sweeping up the remnants of the Trump administration will continue Tuesday with the expected firing of 56 Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump. According to CNN, the Justice Department is expected to ask the leftover Trump-picked attorneys to submit their resignations Tuesday. However, two will be spared: Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is overseeing the tax probe of Hunter Biden, and Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. The purge also won’t apply to those who are only installed on an acting basis, including Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, who is handling the prosecution of those involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. It’s not clear if those affected will have to leave their posts immediately, or if they’ll be given more time to wind up their investigations.