Biden to Stop Leasing Federal Land for Oil and Gas: WSJ
President Biden is expected to halt the leasing of federal land for oil and gas drilling on Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal. During his campaign, Biden promised to “transition away from the oil industry,” owing to its effects on pollution and global warming. Last week, Biden pulled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, halting its construction. About 22 percent of oil production in the United States—and 12 percent of natural gas production—takes place on federal property, according to the American Petroleum Institute.