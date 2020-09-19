Biden to Trump: Don’t You Dare Fill Ginsburg’s Seat Before the Election
PAGING MERRICK GARLAND
After Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday at the age of 87, Republicans on Capitol Hill wasted little time in announcing their plans to nominate her replacement, despite claiming in 2016 that it was too near an election for President Barack Obama to do so. Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted the response in a statement emailed to The Daily Beast: “Tonight, and in the coming days, we should be focused on the loss of Justice Ginsburg and her enduring legacy. But just so there is no doubt, let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg. This was the position that the Republican Senate took in 2016, when there were nearly nine months before the election. That is the position the United States Senate must take now, when the election is less than two months away.”