Biden Trashes Trump’s ‘Unified Reich’ Clip on TikTok

President Joe Biden’s campaign dragged Donald Trump for sharing a clip making reference to “the creation of a unified Reich” by getting Biden himself to make a TikTok reaction video.

Trump eventually deleted the video echoing the rhetoric of Nazi Germany amid an outraged response, with his own campaign blaming a “staffer who clearly did not see the word” for sharing it on the Republican’s Truth Social account in the first place. Biden’s TikTok shows him shaking his head as he apparently watches the offending video and then, in disbelief, asking someone out of shot: “Is this on his official account? Wow.”

“A ‘unified Reich?,’” Biden continues in the clip. “That’s [Hitler’s] language. That’s not America’s. He cares about holding on to power. I care about you.” In the TikTok version of the video, the audio dips out when Biden says “Hitler,” and the subtitles for the sentence read: “That’s H!t1er’s language,” presumably in an effort to stop the video from potentially being flagged for its content.

In the version of the clip posted on X, the Nazi leader’s name is clear in the audio and subtitles.

Biden also attacked Trump over the video on Tuesday evening while speaking at a fundraiser in Boston. “When Trump finally took that video down and we got some lame excuses that a staffer did it,” Biden said, according to Axios. “And we already know Trump personally controls his social media account, because he brags so much about control. It’s not the first time Trump has gone down this road.”

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement said the “Reich” clip—which included a series of headlines about what would happen if Trump wins the election in November—was “not a campaign video” and was instead “created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President [Trump] was in court.” “The real extremist is Joe Biden,” she added.