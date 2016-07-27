Biden: Trump is Full of Malarkey

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
Vice President Joe Biden issued a ringing endorsement of Hillary Clinton and condemnation of Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention. “We all understand what it will mean for our daughters and granddaughters when Hillary Clinton walks into the Oval Office as president of the United of States of America. It will change their lives,” Biden said of Hillary.
Biden also took aim at Trump’s long-time catchphrase. “How can there be pleasure in saying, ‘You’re fired’?” he asked. “He’s trying to say he cares about the middle class? Give me a break. That’s a bunch of malarkey.”