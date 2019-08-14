CHEAT SHEET
TOO LATE?
Biden ‘Trying to Make Amends’ With Latino Activists After ‘Get in Line’ Remark: Report
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has reportedly been trying to make amends with dozens of immigration activists and Latino leaders after he said that undocumented immigrants need to “get in line.” Biden angered pro-immigration activists during the July 31 Democratic 2020 candiates’ debate when he said America must “cherry-pick” high-skilled immigrants with advanced degrees. Politico reports that immigration leaders considered the language to be ceding too much ground toward Donald Trump's position. The campaign has reportedly since been on a damage-control mission, with Biden holding a closed-door meeting with Latino leaders in San Diego last week. “It is unacceptable for a candidate vying to be the Democratic nominee for POTUS to use language like that used by VP Biden when talking about immigration during the second debate,” said Mayra Macías, executive director of Latino Victory. “We immediately reached out to the campaign and were told it was being addressed.”