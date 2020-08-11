Biden Will Finally Announce His VP Pick Tuesday or Wednesday, Report Says
FINAL FURLONG
Joe Biden is finally set to announce his vice-presidential pick this week, people briefed on the selection process have told reporters. A four-member committee that screened Biden’s potential running mates is said to have been disbanded, suggesting the only thing left to do is for the former vice president to make up his mind and announce his partner. He could announce his decision as soon as Tuesday, though more Democrats expect it to come on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. However, the newspaper warned that the timeline could slip yet again if Biden decides he needs more time to think. The report said Biden has spoken with the vice-presidential candidates both in-person and remotely. Susan Rice and Kamala Harris are the betting market’s favorites for the role.