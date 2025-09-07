Biden’s Skin Cancer Surgery Scar Spotted as He Attends Mass
Joe Biden, 82, appears to be on the mend after undergoing skin cancer surgery. The 46th president was photographed leaving Saturday Mass at his local church in Wilmington, Delaware, showing a large scar on his forehead, the New York Post reported. Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery—a common procedure in which thin layers of skin are cut away until no signs of cancer remain, a spokesperson revealed after he was seen sporting a bandage on his head last month. In February 2023, doctors removed a lesion from his chest that was later confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma, a slow-growing and treatable form of cancer. The former president has been facing several health battles in recent months. His office announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to his bones after doctors found a nodule on his prostate. His team asserts that the prostate cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the Post reported.