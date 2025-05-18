Politics

Joe Biden Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive’ and Spreading Cancer

DISTURBING DIAGNOSIS

The former president, 82, was diagnosed last week after experiencing “increasing urinary symptoms.”

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
REUTERS

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with a “more aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office announced Sunday.

Biden, 82, was seen by a doctor last week over a new prostate nodule that was found after he experienced increasing urinary symptoms, according to a statement.

“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement read. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his doctors.

Doctors Find ‘Small Nodule’ in Joe Biden’s ProstateGET WELL SOON
Lauren Lewis
Former U.S. President Joe Biden makes his first major speech since leaving office.

Biden was in Philadelphia last week for a routine physical exam when a “small nodule” was discovered on his prostate that “necessitated further evaluation,” his office said at the time.

In 2023, Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest that a biopsy later revealed to be basal cell carcinoma, a common and easily treatable form of skin cancer. It was successfully removed and no further treatment was needed.

Then-White House physician Kevin O’Connor described Biden as “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to lead the country following the procedure.

Skin cancer and prostate cancer are the two most common forms of the disease in American men, according to the American Cancer Society.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men, after lung cancer.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Joe Biden, 82, left office in January as the oldest-serving president in American history. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Biden, the oldest-serving president in American history, has long been hounded with questions surrounding his age and health.

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson revealed in their forthcoming book, Original Sin, that Biden’s staff became so concerned about his “physical deterioration” that they considered putting him in a wheelchair—but they couldn’t do it until after the election.

In response to the anecdote, a Biden spokesperson told Axios that “evidence of aging is not evidence of mental incapacity.”

But Axios later released excerpts of a six-hour audio recording of Biden’s 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur where he repeatedly struggled to recall key dates, slurred his speech, and fumbled through long silences.

Audio of Biden’s Hur Interview Reveals Jarring Memory LapsesMEMORY LAME
Jack Revell
Biden's Memory

In a joint appearance on The View with his wife Jill last week, Biden personally brushed off concerns that his mental acuity had declined dramatically in his final year in office.

“They are wrong. There’s nothing to sustain that,” he said, before launching into a mumbling response that prompted his wife to jump in.

“Being president is not like a job. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a life that you live,” Jill said. “You live it 24 hours a day—that phone can ring at 11 o’clock at night or two in the morning. It’s constant. You never leave it. And Joe worked really hard. I think he was a great president.”

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPope Leo XIV Snubs JD Vance After Inaugural Mass
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Shares Unhinged Plan to Release ‘Terrorists’ On Justices’ Doorsteps
Jack Revell
PoliticsTrump Threatens ABC ‘SleazeBags’ Over Qatari Plane Coverage
Jack Revell
U.S. NewsRFK Jr.’s FDA Severely Restricts COVID Vaccine Use
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsPope Leo Jabs Trump With Vance in Attendance
Staff