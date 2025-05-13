Joe Biden’s close circle floated the idea of getting the aging politician a wheelchair if he was re-elected as president, according to a bombshell new book.

In Original Sin, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson write that the 82-year-old’s aides were so concerned by his perceived decline that they started scrambling for ideas. His spine in particular was deteriorating, Axios reported, citing the book, which will be published on May 20.

“Biden’s physical deterioration—most apparent in his halting walk—had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn’t do so until after the election,” Tapper and Thompson write in a damning section of the book, according to Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aides reportedly conceded that it was politically untenable to have the U.S. president in a wheelchair.

A disastrous presidential debate in June last year flipped the script on Biden’s White House bid. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

However, his physician Kevin O’Connor privately warned that Biden was one fall away from needing one, Tapper and Thompson write.

“Given Biden’s age, [O’Connor] also privately said that if he had another bad fall, a wheelchair might be necessary for what could be a difficult recovery,” they write.

His team had reportedly become jumpy over Biden’s mobility, particularly after he toppled over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy in June 2023.

Axios’ Thompson, writing for the site in September of that year, reported on the Biden administration’s so-called “don’t-let-him-trip mission” that included getting Biden some top-of-the-range nonslip tennis shoes and encouraging him to enter Air Force One on a lower deck via a shorter flight of stairs.

The plan was ramped up ahead of his bid to defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Shorter walking paths became the norm, as did a proliferation of handrails. He was also given intensely detailed visual briefings before events, to show him where to walk.

His physician even reportedly clashed with his political circle, demanding more rest for the aging politician. Axios reported that O’Connor would joke that while he tried to keep Biden alive, his aides tried to kill him.

The change in the president’s gait was mostly down to “significant spinal arthritis,” and partly due to “mild post-­fracture foot arthritis,” O’Connor said.

The authors write that despite an obvious decline in his health, his family and aides decided to press ahead with a White House bid.

Biden trips and falls prior to delivering remarks on Israel in Philadelphia on Oct. 13, 2023. Anadolu via Getty Images

“Yes, there were physical changes as he got older, but evidence of aging is not evidence of mental incapacity,” a Biden spokesperson said in a statement to Axios.

“And so far,” the spokesperson added, “we are still waiting for someone, anyone, to point out where Joe Biden had to make a presidential decision or make a presidential address where he was unable to do his job because of mental decline. In fact, the evidence points to the opposite—he was a very effective president.”