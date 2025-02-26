Politics

MAGAverse Rages at Jake Tapper’s Book on Biden’s Health Decline

'HYPOCRITE'

The CNN host has been accused by conservative talking heads of contributing to the cover-up of the former president’s declining health.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

MAGAverse Rages Against Jake Tapper’s Book on Biden’s Health Decline
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Posts Unhinged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
MediaRachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandMelania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsTrump Hits Jack Smith’s Lawyers With Bombshell Executive Order
Janna Brancolini