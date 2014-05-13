CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Biden's Son Joins Ukrainian Gas Company

    TIMING

    David McNew/Getty

    Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter is joining the board of Ukraine's largest privately held gas company. Hunter Biden announced Tuesday he would take charge of Burisma Holdings's legal unit and consult "on matters of transparency, corporate governance and responsibility, international expansion," and more. Vice President Biden has been vocal about Ukraine's need to become energy independent, but, as his spokeswoman says, "does not endorse any particular company and has no involvement with this company."

    Read it at Politico
    ,