Biden’s Top Migration Adviser Leaves White House as Border Battle Heats Up
‘WISH HER WELL’
Joe Biden’s top adviser on migration issues will leave the White House next week amid escalating tensions between states and the feds over the border, and ongoing chaos around border restrictions, according to NBC News. The departure of Katie Tobin, the senior director of transborder matters to the National Security Council, had been planned for months. Over her three years in the position, Tobin was integral to developing the White House's immigration strategy, including working through the end of Title 42, a highly restrictive pandemic-era migration policy from the Trump administration. “We will miss Katie’s positivity and thoughtful contributions on an incredibly complex portfolio, but wish her well,” national security advisor Jake Sullivan told NBC News. A National Security Council spokesperson said that it is still unclear who will replace Tobin.