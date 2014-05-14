Bieber Accused of Attempted Robbery

CHEAT SHEET
Rob Ford isn’t the only Canadian in trouble with the police. Tyrannical pop star Justin Bieber is reportedly being investigated by LAPD detectives after a woman accused him of trying to take her cellphone at a miniature golf course on Monday night. The woman says Bieber thought she was taking pictures of him. “He has been accused of attempted robbery,” one of the officers involved said. The detective also said they have not interviewed Bieber.