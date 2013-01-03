Bieber Calls for Paparazzi Crackdown

CHEAT SHEET
Justin Bieber on Wednesday called for stricter laws for paparazzi after a photographer was hit by a car and killed after taking a photo of Bieber’s car. In a statement, Bieber said he hoped the tragedy would “inspire meaningful legislation and whatever necessary steps to protect the lives and safety of celebrities, police officers, innocent public bystanders and the photographers themselves. A photographer, reported to be Chris Guerra, was struck by a car late Tuesday while crossing over Sepulveda Boulevard, after taking a picture of Bieber’s Ferrari. Bieber himself wasn’t in the car at the time of the accident.