Bieber Grabbed on Stage in Dubai

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Magazine
Just two days after an E! News Twitter hack suggested 19-year-old singer Justin Bieber was gay, the Canadian pop star was startled by a male fan who jumped on stage, grabbed him, and toppled his piano. The incident, which occurred at the end of a concert he was hosting in Dubai, didn’t stop the baby oh’er from finishing the show. After running to the side of the stage, where security guards could tackle the man, Bieber escaped to safety. Although visibly shaken, he pulled it together to deliver one of his classics: “Baby.”