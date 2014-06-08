Bieber Reportedly Baptized in NY Bathtub

Even if he can't repair his relationships with tween fans, Justin Bieber is apparently trying to make good with the Lord. TMZ is reporting that the pop singer was reportedly baptized in New York City in a friend's bathtub after studying the Bible with Hillsong New York City pastor Carl Lentz. Bieber has a fair number of sins to wash clean. Not one but two videos of Bieber making racist jokes have leaked in recent weeks. Bieber has apologized, but many former fans are still fed up with the notoriously bratty 20-year-old. Mentor Usher publicly defended the Biebs, saying "What he was 5 years ago was a naive child who did not understand the negative power and degradation that comes from playing with racial slurs.” Now, perhaps, Bieber can count the Almighty and Usher as allies.
