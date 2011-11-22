Bieber Takes Paternity Test

CHEAT SHEET
Seventeen-year-old pop star Justin Bieber took a paternity test in New Jersey, according to a TMZ report, after a 20-year-old woman filed a lawsuit accusing him of fathering her child after a backstage sexual encounter. The accuser must also submit DNA from her child, which she is rumored to have done last week. The woman dropped her suit, but her lawyers said she would still try to pursue a settlement outside of court. Bieber, who is currently dating pop singer Selena Gomez, has denied the charges. "I know that I'm going to be a target," he said, "but I'm never going to be a victim."