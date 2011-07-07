CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Big Brother’ Contract Leaked

    Not only do you have to give up your dignity to compete on CBS’s Big Brother, you also have to give up a lot of your rights. A copy of the contract for the latest series of the reality show reveals that contestants must agree to put up with a “serious invasion of privacy,” “embarrassment, anger and/or shock,” and to be searched before entering the house. They also must agree to waive any physician-patient privilege and give producers access to their medical information. Finally, they can’t say anything about the show for three years—or else they’ll be fined $5 million.

