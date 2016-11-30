CHEAT SHEET
    Big Mac Creator Dead at 98

    The McDonald’s franchisee who created fast food’s most iconic item, the Big Mac, passed away this week at 98 years old. Michael “Jim” Delligatti was a Pittsburgh-area franchise owner for the fast-food chain when he invented the iconic burger that famously includes two all-beef patties, “special sauce,” lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun. The fast-food titan tweeted out a tribute to Delligatti: “Today, we celebrate the 98 inspirational years of Big Mac inventor, Michael "Jim" Delligatti. Jim, we thank and will forever remember you.”

