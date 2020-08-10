CHEAT SHEET
Big Ten Expected to Cancel Fall Sports Season
The Big Ten is expected to cancel the fall 2020 sports season as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. Sources said Monday that the university presidents had voted 12-2 to end the season, but the Big Ten said no vote had yet taken place. Big Ten presidents are expected to finalize the decision Monday evening at a 6 p.m. formal vote. The Mid-American Conference was the first conference to cancel the 2020 football season on Saturday, and other conferences including the Big East have canceled non-conference games.