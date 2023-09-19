Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce From Danny Masterson After Rape Conviction
SHOCK MOVE
Less than two weeks after actor Danny Masterson was convicted of rape, his wife, Bijou Phillips, has filed for a divorce. Notably, Phillips stood by her man back when he was first charged in 2020 and continued to do so throughout his trial. She even accompanied him to his sentencing hearing on Sept. 7. Most recently, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis received backlash for providing character letters in support of Masterson for his trial prompting a public apology from the couple. Legal documents that TMZ obtained show that Phillips filed for divorce on Monday. Phillips’ attorney, Peter A. Lauzon said that the situation has been “unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family” and that Phillips’ priority was the couple’s daughter, who was born in 2014. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter," Lauzon said.