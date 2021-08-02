Bill and Melinda French Gates Finalize One Of The Largest Divorces In History

One of the largest divorces in history is officially complete.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalized their divorce on Monday, according to filings submitted in King County, Washington. It was not immediately clear how they planned to divide their assets; the pair signed a “separation contract” that was not filed with the court.

Melinda French Gates, who will retain her last name, will almost certainly emerge as one of the richest women in the world. Forbes currently pegs their combined net worth at more than $131 billion.

The co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—the planet’s largest private charity—announced their divorce in May. In the months since, Bill Gates has been engulfed in a media frenzy over allegations of impropriety. As The Daily Beast reported in May, he allegedly had a more extensive relationship with Jeffrey Epstein than was previously known publicly, which caused a strain on the couple’s marriage.

Because the pair have no children under 18, the divorce order does not include any child support. The filing says that any other “post-secondary support” is outlined in the separation agreement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.