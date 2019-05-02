Bill Barr Has Set America on the ‘Road to Tyranny,’ Says Hillary Clinton

Attorney General William Barr has set America on “the road to tyranny” by arguing that the president can fire any prosecutor investigating him if he thinks the accusations are false, Hillary Clinton says. During Barr’s public testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he said if “a proceeding was not well founded... if it was based on false allegations, the president does not have to sit there, constitutionally, and allow it to run its course... The president could terminate that proceeding, and it would not be a corrupt intent, because he was being falsely accused.” Donald Trump’s 2016 rival was interviewed by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday evening and expressed outrage at Barr’s statement. Maddow said Barr was arguing “the president can’t be investigated if the president doesn’t want to be investigated,” and Clinton replied: “That is the road to tyranny... that is what authoritarians believe and those who service them argue. The positions being taken and advocated by Barr were unlike anything that I’ve ever heard of, that were ever accepted with any level of seriousness before.”