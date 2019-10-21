Bill Barr’s Plan to Rig 2020 for Trump: Frame ‘Deep State’ for Russia’s 2016 Interference

As Democrats debate the relative merits of Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden and the field, the weekend brought a sobering reminder that it may not matter who the Democrats nominate.

The attorney general of the United States, among others, is trying to rig the coming election by making sure that next year’s headlines are filled with “revelations”—imagine this—about how what was really corrupt about the last election was the way it was fixed against Donald Trump.

On Saturday morning, NBC News posted new reporting from Ken Delanian that Bill Barr has expanded the Justice Department’s review into the origins of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. You’ve surely read something about this. It’s the… well, “review” is the best word, or was; more on that in a second… into the Russia angle being conducted by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham.