Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, 24, Stormed Off Set During Nightmare CBS Interview
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly walked off set during the football coach’s awkward interview with CBS News Sunday. Citing sources familiar with the situation, TMZ reports that Hudson, 24, interrupted Belichick’s interview with Tony Dokoupil on Sunday Morning on numerous occasions while filming, and “got so heated” at one point that “she stood up and walked out.” Hudson reportedly delayed the interview “for about half an hour,” forcing higher-ups at CBS News to “salvage” the footage they had. Belichick’s interview went viral Sunday for featuring an awkward moment between Hudson and Dokoupil. When the journalist asked Belichick, 73, how he and Hudson met, the former cheerleader, who was off-camera, interjected to say: “We’re not talking about this.” “No?” Dokoupil replied. “No,” Hudson quipped back. Dokoupil described her as a “constant presence” during the segment, which was to promote Belichick’s new book The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football. Hudson began dating Belichick, who is 50 years her senior, in 2023. They made their relationship public a year later.