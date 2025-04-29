Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, 24, Stormed Off Set During Nightmare CBS Interview

SEE YOU LATER
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 04.28.25 8:43PM EDT 
Published 04.28.25 8:37PM EDT 
Bill Bellichick and Jordon Hudson attend The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 05, 2024 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly walked off set during the football coach’s awkward interview with CBS News Sunday. Citing sources familiar with the situation, TMZ reports that Hudson, 24, interrupted Belichick’s interview with Tony Dokoupil on Sunday Morning on numerous occasions while filming, and “got so heated” at one point that “she stood up and walked out.” Hudson reportedly delayed the interview “for about half an hour,” forcing higher-ups at CBS News to “salvage” the footage they had. Belichick’s interview went viral Sunday for featuring an awkward moment between Hudson and Dokoupil. When the journalist asked Belichick, 73, how he and Hudson met, the former cheerleader, who was off-camera, interjected to say: “We’re not talking about this.” “No?” Dokoupil replied. “No,” Hudson quipped back. Dokoupil described her as a “constant presence” during the segment, which was to promote Belichick’s new book The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football. Hudson began dating Belichick, who is 50 years her senior, in 2023. They made their relationship public a year later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Undergoes Plastic Surgery After Wedding Backlash
ON HER TERMS
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.28.25 4:15PM EDT 
Published 04.28.25 4:13PM EDT 
Ava Amurri
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, has undergone breast reduction surgery a year after online users bullied her for wearing a low-cut gown at her wedding. The actress first announced her plans for surgery earlier this month, telling her Instagram followers that it’s something she had dreamed of for two decades. “It feels surreal and empowering to be finally doing something that I had always wanted to do, but hadn’t simply because of fear of anesthesia,” she wrote. Amurri, 40, was candid in the lead-up to the surgery, sharing glimpses of her preparations and offering aftercare tips. After going under the knife last week, she posted updates on her recovery. “I’m looking at these next few weeks as a great opportunity to be kind to myself and nurture myself,” she said. In July 2024, Amurri faced criticism online for wearing a low-cut gown after sharing photos from her wedding to chef Ian Hock. In a post on her blog, she said the cruel comments reduced her to tears, but she remained defiant. “My body isn’t something I’m ashamed of,” she wrote.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Michelle Obama Shares Her Biggest ‘Fear’ During Trump’s First 100 Days
‘KEEPS ME UP AT NIGHT’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.28.25 5:48PM EDT 
Published 04.28.25 5:44PM EDT 

Former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she feels about President Donald Trump’s first 100 days back in office, saying she fears most for immigrants and people of color rather than herself. Obama revealed on Monday’s episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast that the plight of immigrants and people of color is what “frightens” her and “keeps [her] up at night,” adding that she isn’t sure if “we will have the advocates to protect everybody.” She said she also worries about the current “leadership that is, sort of, indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn’t, and we know that those decisions aren’t being made with courts and with due process.” The former first lady said that “it’s not the fear for myself anymore” that occupies her, but those who face “so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance.”

Read it at The Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Bestselling Novelist, 58, Shot Dead on Houseboat
HORRIFIC CRIME
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.28.25 2:23PM EDT 
German author Alexandra Fröhlich was shot on her houseboat.
German author Alexandra Fröhlich was shot on her houseboat. Melanie Dreysse/Penguin

Bestselling German novelist Alexandra Fröhlich, 58, was shot dead on her houseboat Tuesday. Local authorities said that the author was attacked in her houseboat on the Holzhafen bank of the Elbe River in Hamburg early Tuesday morning. “After evaluating traces and evidence, the investigating authorities now believe that the woman died as a result of violence,” a police spokesperson told local media. Police said that Fröhlich, a mother-of-three, was discovered by her son. She originally started out as a journalist in Ukraine and founded a women’s magazine in Kyiv. Her career as a novelist began in 2012 when she released her bestselling debut novel My Russian Mother-in-Law and Other Catastrophes, which she said was based on her experience being married to a Russian. She then published another successful novel in 2016 titled Death is a Certainty, as well as Skeletons in the Closet in 2019. Authorities are still looking for witnesses who might have seen any suspicious activity around the houseboat. Local media also reported that divers were deployed in the river, presumably to find the murder weapon. The police have not yet announced any suspects.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Antioxidant-Infused Self-Tanner Delivers a UV-Free Glow and Skin-Enhancing Benefits
VACATION IN A BOTTLE?
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 04.10.25 2:04PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Coco & Eve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).

Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

Coco & Eve Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
See At Coco & Eve

The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days. (If you’re looking for a gradual self-tanning formula, the brand’s Sun-Kissed Gradual Tanning Lotion is second-to-none.)

Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Trump Faces First Impeachment Effort of His Second Term
FIRST OF MANY
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 04.28.25 5:05PM EDT 
Published 04.28.25 4:23PM EDT 
U.S. Congressman-elect Shri Thanedar (D-MI) speaks at a congressional progressive caucus news conference at the AFL-CIO union headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
REUTERS

A Democratic congressman has launched the first impeachment effort of President Donald Trump’s second term. Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday, though the effort is unlikely to succeed given that Republicans control both chambers of Congress. The articles accuse Trump of obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers, international aggression, First Amendment violations, creation of an unlawful office, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach. The House resolution seeks to hold Trump accountable for his chaotic tariff rollout, the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, and mass deportations, among other infractions. “Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy,” Thanedar said in a statement. “His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Christie Brinkley Reveals When She Knew Billy Joel Marriage Was Over
BREAKING POINT
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.28.25 1:11PM EDT 
Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel
Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley once thought Billy Joel was her soulmate. But in her new book, Uptown Girl, the 71-year-old model reveals how his battles with alcohol ultimately shattered that dream—and their marriage. “The drinking was bigger than the both of us. Booze was the other woman and it was beginning to seem that he preferred to be with her rather than me,” she writes in the memoir, named after Joel’s 1983 hit inspired by her, according to Page Six. Brinkley recalls how the singer would disappear on drunken benders during their marriage, which lasted from 1985 to 1994. In one episode, Joel left their daughter Alexa Ray’s fifth birthday party and disappeared for two days, leaving Brinkley with anxious “visions of his car wrapped around a tree” and a “panic I couldn’t shake.” The breaking point came when Joel hosted his band for a rehearsal at their East Hamptons home—then drunkenly accused them of stealing his pasta, even though he had eaten it himself. Brinkley asked Joel for a divorce the next day. “He was acting delusional in a way I’d never seen before,” she said. Despite everything, the exes have stayed friends, and Brinkley said Joel—who has since said he’s stopped drinking—encouraged her to tell her story. “If there wasn’t that issue...” she told Page Six, “I do think that we were probably really soulmates, it was an amazing time of my life.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Super Bowl Star Fires Back After Backlash to Him Hanging Out With Trump
SAQUON SNAPS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.28.25 10:59AM EDT 
President Trump with his grandchild and Philadelphia Eagles football player Saquon Barkley.
President Trump with his grandchild and Philadelphia Eagles football player Saquon Barkley. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley defended his golf outing with President Donald Trump one day before his team’s White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl win. He wrote on X Monday: “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.” The pair were spotted at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Sunday, the president telling reporters “what a nice guy” Barkley was. The NFL star added on X that he recently golfed with former president Barack Obama, and that people should “get out of my mentions with all this politics.” Social media posts showed Barkley and Trump surrounded by "Make America Great Again" hats at the golf club. Barkley was also invited to the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit back in February and snapped photos with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The Eagles are set to visit the White House Monday after bringing home the Super Bowl trophy earlier this year. But Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the celebratory visit was “optional.” After their first Super Bowl win in 2018, Trump refused to invite the team to the White House, falsely stating that they took a knee during the national anthem.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Viral TikTok Star, 2, Dies as Family Slams ‘Hurtful’ Claim by Cops
NO RESTRAINT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.28.25 3:11PM EDT 
Published 04.28.25 3:10PM EDT 
Preston and his mom Katelynn Ordone.
Preston and his mom Katelynn Ordone. kate_ordone/Instagram

Two-year-old TikTok star Preston Ordone died after his family’s truck crashed into a tree Thursday. Preston and his parents, Katelynn and Jaelen Ordone, were coming back from a doctor’s appointment in Covington, Louisiana, when their truck “veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree,” said Louisiana State Police. According to local authorities, Preston was “improperly restrained in a child safety seat.” Preston’s grandfather, Glen Norris, denies these claims, calling the police statement “hurtful and painful.” Family members of the family shared a video on Katelynn’s Instagram page Sunday with more details on the crash, revealing that both parents were “severely injured.” They said that Katelynn “walked for the first time today” after breaking multiple bones and getting a concussion, and Jaelen had an emergency surgery on one of his legs. The Ordone’s daughter Paisley was at school at the time of the incident. Preston was known as the “okay baby” to Katelynn’s over 400,000 TikTok followers, going viral for saying “okay” to his parents before disobeying them. The family set up a GoFundMe page that has already amassed over $30,000.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Climber Rescued Twice From Mt. Fuji After Returning for Lost Phone
HIGHS AND LOWS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.28.25 2:00PM EDT 
A local surfer is seen in action with Mount Fuji in the background from the beach of Enoshima during the build up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on January 30, 2020 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.
Clive Rose/Getty Images

A mountain climber had to be rescued from Mt. Fuji twice in the space of a week after he returned to the same spot days later to retrieve his lost phone. The 27-year-old mountaineer, a Chinese college student living in Japan, first made the ascent on Tuesday but had to be rescued from the 12,000-foot peak after losing his crampons—a spiked device attached to the bottom of climbing shoes which allows for better traction. But on Friday, just days after being airlifted from the summit, the hapless climber returned to Mt. Fuji in a vain attempt to recover a backpack containing some of his lost belongings, including his phone—and had to be rescued again. After scaling 9,842 feet, the climber developed altitude sickness, and was once again airlifted back to safety. It is unknown whether he recovered his lost phone. Due to harsh weather conditions, people are discouraged from scaling Mt. Fuji outside of the official climbing season, which runs from July to September. It now costs 4,000 yen ($28) to scale the mountain after a tourist tax was implemented in 2024, and the mountain is limited to 4,000 visitors a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
WATCH: See the Exact Moment Europe Goes Dark During Blackout
LIGHTS OUT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.28.25 11:33AM EDT 
Coco Gauff giving an interview at the 2025 Madrid Open when a power outage hit.
Coco Gauff giving an interview at the 2025 Madrid Open when a power outage hit. Sky Sports

This is the exact moment a massive blackout hit Spain Monday, bringing life, and Coco Gauff’s post-game interview, to a screeching halt. The power outage, which also affected parts of Portugal and the south of France, caused airports, trains, and other infrastructure to shut down. Gauff was giving an interview after winning her third match of the day at the 2025 Madrid Open when her mic suddenly cut out. The tennis champion looked around visibly confused as the stadium shut down. Although Gauff finished her last game before the outage, several other ongoing matches had to be suspended for the day. Banks and schools were also forced to shut down, crosswalk signals and traffic lights were not functioning, and hospitals had to run on generators. Many tried to get groceries and withdraw money before nightfall. According to the national energy supplier of Portugal, E-Redes, the outage was “due to a problem in the European electricity grid.” Red Eléctrica, a Spanish power distributor, assured that voltage was slowly returning to some of the Iberian Peninsula. It estimated that it would take around six to 10 hours to fully restore power to both Spain and Portugal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
TVWhy SNL Boss Was Constantly ‘Frustrated’ With Bill Hader
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Hot TakesNetflix’s ‘You’ Terrible Final Scene Is a Middle Finger to Fans
Barry Levitt
Interviews‘Étoile’: The Brutality of Ballet Spawns TV’s Biggest, Boldest New Show
Meg Walters
CelebrityKaty Perry’s ‘Cringe’ Concert Debut Roasted by Fans
Clare Donaldson
RecapsNathan Fielder’s HBO Series ‘The Rehearsal’ Compares Rival Streaming Service to Nazis
Clare Donaldson