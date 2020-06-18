Bill Buford’s New Book “Dirt” Changed How I Cook

Right in the middle of Bill Buford’s recently published book Dirt, I came across something I think might irrevocably change my life—in fact, change all of our lives. Not in a tremendous, Earth-shattering, I-found-the-coronavirus-vaccine way, but in a daily, almost pedestrian way. Before we get to that, some context about Buford.

About two decades ago, Buford found himself first with a New Yorker magazine assignment to work in the kitchen at Mario Batali’s Manhattan restaurant Babbo and then with a deal to expand the experience into a book. He got so deeply involved in the food world that he ended up in Italy learning from a traditional butcher. The project became more than just a gig. This was par for the course, since Buford takes his time. To research his previous book, Among the Thugs, he spent eight years running with English soccer hooligans.

The resulting work, the rollicking Heat, ended with a note about how Catherine de’ Medici moved from Italy to France and taught the French how to cook. In the margin of my copy, I had written 14 years ago, “ah, so he’s going to France to do it again.”