Bill Burr Savages ‘Idiot’ Ben Shapiro For Calling Him ‘Woke’

Acid-tongued comedian Bill Burr tore into rightwing editor Ben Shapiro for calling him “woke” as he unleashed both barrels on the commentator during a no-holds-barred interview with Vulture.

Burr and Shapiro have been embroiled in an ongoing feud for months after the pundit podcaster blasted the comedian for “going woke” while attending a show of his in Florida, which he claimed was “one of the worst shows I have ever seen in my life.”

When asked about the comments by Vulture, Burr interjected, “He doesn’t even know what that word means. His definition of woke is white liberals’ definition of woke, and they didn’t even know what it was; they just took the word from Black people. That’s the worst thing about our people—not only do we take from other cultures, we don’t even take the time to understand the definition.

“He went there to be annoyed so he can then have something to talk about and then he can make money off dividing his own country. Those people, it’s treasonous what they do.”

The comedian previously accused Shapiro of labelling his show as woke because doing so would make him more money, and branded the Daily Wire editor “a j---off.”

Burr labelled Shapiro an "idiot" and "j---off" for trying to brand him as "woke" Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

“That f---ing guy,” he added later in the interview, branding Shapiro an “idiot”.

“He was trying to bring me into his fold. At one point, the guy liked me and then, all of a sudden, I’m a f---ing asshole. I’m supposed to look at that guy like he’s an adult?”

When asked if Shapiro succeeded in his goal of turning “a certain portion of the online right” against him, Burr curtly responded, “Racists. They’re racists. They send pictures of monkeys to me and my wife. They’re f---ing horrible people. And they’re cowards, and they never say it to your face.

Burr says he and his wife Nia Hill have been targeted by racists. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“There’s an ugliness out there right now where if you’re a racist, if you’re an antisemite, if you’re a psycho nationalist and you want a softball interview, there’s podcasts out there where you can get one,” he continued. “They will laugh at your f---ing bad jokes and give you this pass. There’s a really ugly thing going on out there, and we’ve already seen what it does to a nation, and it’s not the way to go.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Burr claimed a lot of his comedy is “deliberately misunderstood” by people on both sides of the political spectrum, and took swipes at Fox News and CNN for being “a f---ing disease.”

“I trash ’em both because that is my job,” he told the interviewer. “I can’t fix the political system, but when I do stand-up, if I start trashing, like, Trump, I’d hear the left in the crowd go, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’ And I’d be like, ‘The f---? You voted for a guy that is staring off into space. Your guy literally should be in a f---ing home. What are you patting yourself on the back for? Your f---ing party has not let you choose your candidate since Obama’s second term. You’re liberal? That’s f---ing insane.’ I’m not flying either one of their flags; it’s the people who pay them that’s the problem.”