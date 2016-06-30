Bill Clinton, Loretta Lynch Met on Private Plane

An impromptu meeting between former President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch has sparked controversy after questions have emerged about the content of the conversation. The meeting, at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport, reportedly happened when Clinton was waiting to depart and walked over to Lynch’s private plane on the tarmac. Lynch has said they did not discuss Hillary Clinton’s email controversy, which are the subject of a federal investigation. She said they spoke “a great deal about his grandchildren” and travel. Clinton had been playing golf in Arizona, she said. “There was no discussion of any matter pending for the [Justice] Department or any matter pending for any other body,” Lynch added. “There was no discussion of Benghazi, no discussion of the State Department emails, by way of example.” Still, some were skeptical of Lynch’s denial. “This incident does nothing to instill confidence in the American people that her department can fully and fairly conduct this investigation, and that’s why a special counsel is needed now more than ever,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in a statement.
