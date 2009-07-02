Bill Clinton Snubs Obama

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama and Hillary Clinton may have buried hatchet, but Bill, it seems, is soldiering on: “In a slap at President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton will headline a fundraiser for a New York congresswoman challenging White House-backed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in the state's Democratic primary,” the Associated Press writes. Gillibrand was appointed to fill Clinton’s seat earlier this year, and President Obama intervened at one point to dissuade Rep. Steve Israel from challenging her.