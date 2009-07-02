CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Bill Clinton Snubs Obama

    Seen This?

    Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

    President Obama and Hillary Clinton may have buried hatchet, but Bill, it seems, is soldiering on: “In a slap at President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton will headline a fundraiser for a New York congresswoman challenging White House-backed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in the state's Democratic primary,” the Associated Press writes. Gillibrand was appointed to fill Clinton’s seat earlier this year, and President Obama intervened at one point to dissuade Rep. Steve Israel from challenging her.

    Read it at Associated Press