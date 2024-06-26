Bill Cobbs, ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Night at the Museum’ Actor, Dies at 90
‘ETERNAL REST’
Bill Cobbs, the prolific character actor who banked memorable turns in movies like Night at the Museum, The Bodyguard, and Air Bud, died at his California home on Tuesday night, according to his family. He was 90. His publicist confirmed Cobbs’ death to TMZ, with his brother, Thomas Cobbs, writing on Facebook that he’d only recently celebrated his birthday. “As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father,” Thomas wrote. Born in 1934, the Cleveland, Ohio native worked for eight years as a radar technician in the Air Force before setting his sights on Hollywood, according to People. After making his silver screen debut in 1974’s The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, Cobbs racked up dozens of credits, endearing himself to audiences in 1997’s Air Bud as the big-hearted coach of the Timberwolves. “You check in your rulebook,” Cobbs’ character says just before the big game, “but you won’t find anything in there that says a dog can’t play.” A bewildered referee then delivers the film’s most iconic line: “He’s right! Ain’t no rule says the dog can’t play basketball.”