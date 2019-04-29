NYPD ‘Covered Up Bill De Blasio Car Crash,’ Says Report

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio was in a car accident in 2015 that the New York Police Department covered up, according to the New York Daily News. The accident reportedly happened in August 2015 when the mayor was in the backseat of a NYPD Chevy Tahoe that was hit by a passing car. No one was injured, but the mayor’s protection chief was said to be worried about “optics” because of the mayor’s Vision Zero initiative which aimed to reduce traffic accidents. The chief reportedly sent word that the accident should be kept under wraps, writing “no one is to know about this ... not even the other teams.” A secret investigation reportedly determined that the NYPD caused the accident, even though the other driver, Bianca Berkemeyer, was officially found at fault and held responsible for $6,793 in damages. “I knew it was total BS,” she told the New York Daily News. “Even the way they described the impact to my car, none of it made sense.”