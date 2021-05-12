Bill Gates Described Marriage to Melinda as ‘Loveless’ to Golf Pals: Report
GOSSIP ON THE GREEN
Bill Gates described his marriage to Melinda Gates as “loveless” to his golfing friends prior to their public split, the New York Post reports. The billionaire couple announced their divorce May 3, leaving the future of their massive fortune and foundation unclear. The first hearing in their divorce case is set for Friday. The couple married next to a golf course in Hawaii decades ago, and Bill, an avid golfer, has retreated to The Vintage Club golf course in Southern California as he navigates the end of the marriage. A source told the Post, “Bill did talk to his close friends on the golf course. He told them a while back that the marriage was loveless, that it had been over for some time and they were living separate lives.”