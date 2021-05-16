Bill Gates Hit on Women at Work While Married: NYT
‘I WANT TO SEE YOU’
While Bill Gates was married to his wife Melinda, he was known to “pursue” women he worked with, The New York Times reports. The newspaper cites a 2006 incident in which Gates attended a presentation by a Microsoft employee and then emailed a dinner invitation, writing, “If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened.” An unidentified woman who worked for the Gates Foundation told the Times that, in 2007 or 2008, Gates popped a question at a cocktail party: “I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?” Some employees said his behavior created an uncomfortable atmosphere, while others said they did not see it as predatory.
The Times also reports that when Gates’ money manager, Michael Larson, was accused of sexual harassment in 2018, a settlement with a non-disclosure was arranged. Melinda, the report said, pushed for an independent investigation by a law firm, but Larson remains on the payroll. The Gateses announced two weeks ago that they are getting divorced.