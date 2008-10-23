Bill Gates' New Company

CHEAT SHEET
TechFlash has the details on a new company Bill Gates has created: bgC3. The company—a “think tank”—is housed in Kirkland, Washington. A source tells the site that bgC3 is “not a commercial venture but rather a vehicle to coordinate the software mogul’s work on his business and philanthropic endeavors.” The site also reports that the company will “oversee Gates’ personal pursuit of breakthrough ideas in science and technology.” By chance, today’s Wall Street Journal reports that Gates’ charitable foundation will dispense $100 million to researchers pursuing “novel” cures to AIDS, tuberculosis, and various diseases.