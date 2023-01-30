Bill Gates Says He ‘Shouldn’t Have Had Dinners’ With Jeffrey Epstein
YA THINK?
Bill Gates spoke about his regret over having had any association with sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein during an interview on Australian television on Monday. When asked by reporter Sarah Ferguson if he regretted the relationship he maintained with Epstein against the wishes of his ex-wife, Melinda, Gates answered: “You’re going way back in time. But yeah, I will say for the, you know, over [the] hundredth time that I shouldn’t have had dinners with him.” When pressed about why his ex-wife had warned him about Epstein, Bill Gates said: “I had dinner with him and that’s all.” He went on to add that there was “never was any relationship of any kind” between his charitable foundation and Esptein. Following her divorce from Gates, Melinda French Gates also spoke about her regret at meeting Epstein, describing him as “abhorrent” and “evil personified.” Epstein died in prison in 2019 after being convicted of sex trafficking of minors.