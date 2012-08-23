Bill Goes to Bat for Obama

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Bill Clinton stars in a new ad for the Obama campaign this week, touting the president's economic policy. The ad is the first paid TV spot the former president has appeared in on behalf of Obama. He'd only lent himself to campaign videos and public appearances before. "This election to me is about which candidate is more likely to return us to full employment," Clinton says in the ad. "The Republican plan is to cut more taxes on upper-income people and get back to deregulation. That's what got us in trouble in the first place."