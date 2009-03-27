Bill Kristol Starts Think Tank

CHEAT SHEET
Bill Kristol has more lives than a cat. The former New York Times columnist has started a new think tank, The Foreign Policy Initiative, with fellow neocon commentator Robert Kagan. The organization's stated principles include a rejection of isolationism, opposition to rogue regimes, and support for human rights, a strong military, and international economic engagement. The organization will kick things off next week with a conference on Afghanistan strategy featuring, of course, John McCain.