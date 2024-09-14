Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship with former president Donald Trump.

“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump.”

“This is unacceptable. And it’s a full blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. It’s very obvious some type of memo went out because the reaction to what I said is completely overblown and it’s a full blown character assassination campaign. This is a full blown lie from @billmaher, and he is maliciously and deliberately defaming me,” she wrote.

Loomer’s legal threat came after Maher mocked her on his Friday show for her suggestion that Taylor Swift was in a arranged relationship with Travis Kelce in order to swap 2024 voters.

“I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she’s very close to Trump”, Maher said on his HBO Show Real Time with Bill Maher. “She’s 31, looks like his type... Who’s Trump f---ing? Because I said, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long. And it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week.”

Loomer, 31, has long been a fixture of the MAGA right, espousing conspiracy theories involving 9/11 and suggesting victims who survived the Parkland massacre were reading from scripts.

Trump has been roundly criticized by both friends and foes this week for bringing Loomer in to his inner circle, including inviting the 9/11 conspiracy promoter as his guest to New York City and Pennsylvania memorials.

In recent days, Loomer has engaged in a MAGA civil war with Republicans including Senators Thom Tillis and Lindsey Graham, as well as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Trump moved to distance himself from Loomer on Friday night.

“Laura Loomer doesn’t work for the Campaign,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME!”