Bill Maher Appearance Propels Fox News Show to Its Highest Ratings Ever
BEST FRIENDS FOREVER
Bill Maher’s appearance Monday night on Gutfeld! helped give the Fox News talk show its highest ratings ever, according to a press release from the network first reported by Mediaite. Maher, not long after drawing headlines for his run-in with comedian Bill Burr over cancel culture and the Israel-Hamas war, made his debut on Greg Gutfeld’s show partly to promote his new book. There, Gutfeld and the HBO host chopped it up over their dislike for whatever they deemed to be “woke,” but Maher pushed back firmly against Gutfeld’s constant praise for Donald Trump. The episode averaged 2.9 million viewers and 342,000 in the 25-54 year-old demographic, according to the press release, which was more than what The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live garnered. Gutfeld signed a new, multi-year deal with Fox in April after seeing his show’s ratings successes continue in the first quarter of the year.