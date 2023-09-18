CHEAT SHEET
Bill Maher Backtracks on Plan to Resume ‘Real Time’ Amid WGA Strike
180 DEGREES
Bill Maher is backtracking on a plan to return his late-night show, Real Time, to the air amid the Writer’s Guild of America strike, announcing Monday that he would delay production now that both sides have returned to the negotiating table. “My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike,” the comedian wrote on Twitter. “Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table I’m going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done.” The return would have made him the first late-night host to break the WGA strike, which has been going on since May.