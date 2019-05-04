Bill Maher: ‘Bill Barr Is So Far Up Trump’s Ass He Bumped Into Hannity’

During the opening monologue of his HBO show Friday night, Real Time host Bill Maher touched on Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. And he came away with the impression that Barr was a Trump sycophant worthy of Fox News’ primetime lineup.

Kicking it off by noting that the country is “so fucked” that “Venezuela put us on the travel advisory,” the comedian added that “if America was a summer blockbuster, it would be called Democracy: Endgame.”

The revelation from earlier this week that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrote a letter to the attorney general complaining that Barr had mischaracterized the findings in the Mueller report makes that very clear, he said.

“And Barr responded, ‘Well the report was my baby.’ My baby?! I thought Republicans were against killing babies,” Maher cracked

“This Bill Barr is so far up Trump’s ass he bumped into Hannity,” he added, referencing the pro-Trump Fox host who is known as the White House shadow chief of staff.

The comic went on to deride Democrats for apparently feeling happy that they gave Barr a good grilling at the hearing, explaining that their “big gotcha” of seemingly getting Barr to commit perjury isn't going to work since Barr is the one enforcing the laws.

“Yeah, the Justice Department had a deadline this week to provide the unredacted version of the Mueller report,” Maher said. “They just blew it off. Because this is called owning the libs. It is all they care about. The lamer the excuse, the better.”

Adding that the attorney general also blew off a House hearing, he joked that legal experts are saying this is a constitutional crisis the “likes of which we have not seen in three or four days.”

Maher did say there was “good news,” though—namely that Trump finally sat down with someone to talk about Russiagate. The bad news, however, is that person was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I wish that was the joke,” he sighed. “That is absolutely true. Usually, they just sext each other.”

“Today, they actually got on the phone for an hour, you know, the famous red phone, the hotline to Moscow. Now it's a pink princess phone.”