Bill Maher Blasts ‘Superman’ Star Dean Cain for Joining ICE: ‘He Was Already Living in a Van’

HBO comedian Bill Maher has MAGA Superman actor Dean Cain for signing up to be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Cain—known as the star of 1990s TV hit Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman—announced he was joining ICE this week after appearing in a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recruitment video.

Maher said on Real Time With Bill Maher Friday that Cain, 59, joined ICE “not because he’s MAGA. He just needs the money.”

“I think he joined because he heard that lots of migrants were coming into this country, and a lot of them were bad actors,” Maher added. “He said, ‘Room for one more?’”

Under pressure from the White House to arrest 3,000 undocumented immigrants per day, DHS has stepped up its recruitment efforts. ICE now accepts applicants without a college degree and has done away with its upper age limit (39) and lower age limit (21), which allows teenagers to join. New ICE officers will also receive a signing bonus of $50,000.

“You could put a porch on your house for that,” Maher quipped, noting that, given Trump’s anti-immigrant purge, one might struggle “to find anyone who would build it.”

In a recruitment video released earlier this week, Cain touts President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants.

“Here’s your opportunity to join ICE,” Cain says. “Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it—very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets.”

According to data obtained by TRAC, however, seven in 10 migrants detained by ICE have no criminal record as of July 27.

Taking aim at Cain’s lackluster career, Maher said his decision to join ICE comes at an opportune time.

“It works out—he was already living in a van," Maher said.

Comedian Margaret Cho also went after Cain in a video posted on Instagram, noting that Cain is half Japanese.

“Why would you join ICE and encourage people to join ICE when your ancestors were interned in World War II?” Cho said. “You’re not even white. … I know you, and you are not white.”