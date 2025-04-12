Bill Maher claimed that he made fun of Donald Trump to his face during a recent White House visit, and strongly defended his decision to make the trip in the first place.

He addressed his dinner with the commander-in-chief on HBO’s Real Time Friday, the first time since he made the journey to Washington, D.C. late last month.

The pair have jockeyed publicly over the years, with Trump often jabbing the comedian in public statements with various insults. Maher apparently came prepared to lighten the mood by offering up a list of those insults for Trump to sign—something he said the president happily did.

To Maher’s surprise, he began his account by saying Trump “was gracious and measured,” though he acknowledged that it differed greatly from his public persona.

“A crazy person doesn’t live in the White House. A person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there, which I know is f--ked up. It’s just not as f--ked up as I thought it was,” he added.

Maher then recalled several examples of him pushing back against Trump, many in the form of jokes at his expense.

“He laughs. I had never seen him laugh in public. But he does. At himself. And it’s not fake,” he said.

“In the Oval Office, he was showing me portraits of presidents and he pointed to Reagan, and said in all seriousness—‘You know the best thing about him? His hair,‘” Maher said. “I said, ‘Well, there was also that whole bringing down communism thing,’ waiting for the button beside the Diet Coke button to be pushed I to do through the trap door. But no. He laughed, he got it.”

Maher said after he told Trump how unusual it was for presidents to not have pets in the White House, Trump replied that a lot of presidents had dogs “for political reasons.”

“I said, ‘No, people love dogs. That’s what that is.‘”

“Oh yeah. Okay. That’s true,” Trump responded, according to Maher.

Maher said that Trump didn’t get mad when Maher pointed out that Trump used the word “lost” when referring to the 2020 election.

“There were so many times where I hit him with a joke or contradicted something, and no problem,” he also recalled, noting his disagreement with some of Trump’s stances and support of others, like how Arab countries should be taking in more Arab refugees.

Maher told Trump: “You should remind your boyfriend in Saudi Arabia that the next time you see him.”

“He laughed,” Maher said.