Bill Maher’s ‘Mind Was Blown’ After White House Meal With Trump

Kid Rock has revealed that comedian Bill Maher’s “mind was blown” after his White House sit down with President Donald Trump.

The MAGA musician, who brokered the meet up between the traditional foes, was on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning to talk about how it went down. He, Maher and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White were all invited to Washington, D.C. to break bread with the president.

Kid Rock gave Fox and Friends the low down after the meeting. Fox News

And all of them were suitably impressed by the MAGA commander-in-chief, the “All Summer Long” singer claimed. “Trump is the type of person you have to meet him to understand him,” he said.

“Me and Dana said there has never been anyone whoever met the president who has walked away without saying ‘wow, what a great guy.’ [He’s] so funny and engaging and so smart. Bill even said to me after... he goes ‘wow, that was...’ Everybody’s mind was blown, even the president’s.”

He revealed that Trump himself even had reservations about the meeting. “The president called me late last night. Everyone was a little suspect going into this,” the singer claimed. “Even the president said ‘what have you got me doing?’

“Man, we’re trying to show people that even though we’ve been hard on each other when you get face-to-face maybe we can have more civility in the country and try to bring people together. That was my whole intention.”

Kid Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, detailed what was on the agenda before the group met. “He had never been to the White House,“ he said of Maher. ”The president was gracious. [He] took us up to the private residence, [we] saw the Gettysburg Address in the Lincoln Bedroom.”

The group also pored over their shared hatred of “wokeness,” Kid Rock told the hosts.

“President Trump extended the olive branch and talked about things we had in common. Ending wokeness, securing the border,” he said. “The president was asking him what he thought about policy going on with Iran and Israel and things. It blew my mind. I was very proud.”

Trump lamented on Truth Social the evening before the Monday sit down that Maher had been “unjustifiably critical of anything or anyone Trump,” but it appears the two might have now found common ground—despite the comedian’s quip that he would not be “leaving in a MAGA hat.”

Trump and Maher, who has ingratiated himself to the MAGA world due to his “wait and see” attitude towards Trump 2.0, have yet to comment publicly on the meeting, but Kid Rock said photos of the sit down would be released soon.