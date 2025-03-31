Trump Rips Bill Maher Ahead of His Big White House Visit

Bill Maher will be at the White House, and President Donald Trump isn’t thrilled about it.

Trump went on a lengthy Truth Social rant against the comedian on Sunday as he explained that he only agreed to meet with Maher as a favor for musician Kid Rock.

“I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP,” the president began.

“I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting,” he added. “The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc.”

Real Time with Bill Maher host says Donald Trump is ‘invulnerable’ to an October surprise before the 2024 election. HBO via YouTube

Trump said he expected Maher to behave like the Democrats who protested his speech to a joint session of Congress earlier this month, which was beset by heckling from Texas Rep. Al Green and featured multiple other stunts by Democratic lawmakers who wanted to make their opposition known.

“Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong?” Trump said. “In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!”

In a recent episode of The Chris Cuomo Project podcast, Maher likened his impending visit to President Richard Nixon’s visit to China in 1972, which ended decades of icy relations between the two countries.

“Now, I don’t have some sort of complex where I think I can heal America, I can’t. OK, let’s get that clear. I’m not going to be healing America,” Maher said. “But if two guys who’ve been at each other for so long—I mean, it’s kind of a Nixon to China thing. I have the credentials. There was nobody who was harder on Trump or more prescient about the fact that he wasn’t going to leave office voluntarily than I was."

Maher earlier said he was going to “be respectful” and wear a suit and tie to the White House affair.